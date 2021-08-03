Diesel spill near Caldwell causes lane closures on Interstate 84, Idaho police say

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Westbound lanes on Interstate 84 are closed near Caldwell after a crash caused a diesel fuel leak, according to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at around 1:30 p.m., according to Idaho State Police dispatch, near the Idaho 44 exit, which is in a several-mile stretch where the Idaho Transportation Department is working to seal-coat a portion of the highway.

“It was a non-injury crash between a semi and passenger car that caused a diesel fuel leak from the semi,” Canyon County spokesperson Joe Decker told the Idaho Statesman by email.

The Caldwell Fire Department was sent to the scene to address the spill, according to the Sheriff’s Office dispatch. Crews were conducting “final cleanup” at around 4:30 p.m.

It was not immediately clear how large the diesel spill was. A spokesperson for Caldwell Fire could not immediately be reached.

Eastbound lanes have reopened but westbound lanes near milepost 25 are being rerouted around the crash at Exit 26, according to the sheriff’s dispatch.

Only single lanes of I-84 were open in both directions on Tuesday because of the road work, according to ISP dispatch, and multiple accidents have been reported in the area — five in the construction zone since around 11:30 a.m. None of the crashes caused injuries except for the first, according to ISP, but it was unclear on Tuesday afternoon how severe they were.