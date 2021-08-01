Firefighters make significant progress in containing Deer Fire burning near Boise

Firefighters made significant progress in containing the Deer Fire burning in the Boise National Forest, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release Sunday morning.

The fire, which has burned 865 acres, is now 70% contained, officials said. It was only 25% contained on Saturday, and a Forest Service spokesperson told the Statesman that rain could slow progress.

Various weather stations in the area recorded between .30 inches and more than one inch of rain during the first few hours of a thunderstorm Saturday, and National Weather Service officials said more rain could come Sunday.

“With more rain expected, flash flooding remains a concern in the burned area,” the Forest Service news release said.

The fire, about 3 miles north of Arrowrock Dam east of Idaho 21, has created some traffic delays. Officials said people traveling in the area should expect to encounter fire-related traffic.