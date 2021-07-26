Boise woman airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle rollover crash on Idaho 21

Three people were hospitalized following two separate Treasure Valley car crashes on Saturday, Idaho State Police said in a news release.

The first crash occurred on Idaho 21 shortly after 10 a.m. Officials said a 58-year-old Idaho City woman was driving northbound in an Isuzu SUV when she went off the right shoulder of the road, overcorrected, and returned to the roadway. She then went off the right shoulder again and overcorrected once more, rolling her vehicle.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in a ground ambulance. Her passenger, a 50-year-old woman from Boise, was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital via air ambulance. No information was given on either woman’s condition.

Police said the crash closed both lanes of the highway for about three hours.

The second crash occurred about an hour later in Caldwell at 21st Avenue and Franklin Road. A 58-year-old Nampa man was reportedly heading north on 21st Avenue on his motorcycle when he crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic, where he was struck by a sedan driven by a 77-year-old Caldwell man.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The driver of the sedan was uninjured.