One dead, 2 injured after Tuesday night car crash near Middleton. Here’s what happened

One person was killed and two were hospitalized after a car crash Tuesday night near Middleton.

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Idaho State Police troopers were dispatched to the intersection of Idaho 44 and Lansing Lane east of Middleton, according to a Wednesday news release from ISP. Troopers found two damaged cars, one of which had struck a nearby house.

Police said a Kia was in the westbound lanes of Idaho 44 and a BMW was driving south on Lansing Lane. The BMW reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the Kia. Both cars left the roadway, with the BMW then hitting a house.

The driver of the Kia, a woman who has not been identified, was wearing her seat belt but was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle. Her family has been notified of her death, according to ISP.

Inside the BMW were two men, who were not wearing their seat belts and were ejected during the crash. Both were taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. ISP did not provide an update on either of their conditions in the news release.

Idaho State Police are handling the crash investigation, which remained ongoing as of Tuesday.