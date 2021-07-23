Annual Idaho motorcycle ride Sunday to affect I-84 traffic from Nampa to Mountain Home

Drivers should expect delays and temporary closures on Interstate 84 on Sunday between Nampa and Mountain Home because of an organized motorcycle ride.

Hundreds of people are expected to participate in the annual Idaho Patriot Thunder event, the Idaho Transportation Department said, which features a parade of motorcyclists from Meridian to Mountain Home.

Idaho State Police will start to slow traffic on Interstate 84 eastbound and block access before 11 a.m., when motorcyclists, escorted by ISP, will enter I-84 at Eagle Road in Meridian.

Several on-ramps will be closed temporarily as the motorcycle caravan passes: Garrity Boulevard in Nampa, Ten Mile Road, Meridian Road, Eagle Road, the Interstate 184 Wye, Cole/Overland Road, Orchard Street, Vista Avenue, Broadway Avenue, Gowen Road, Eisenman Road, East Boise Rest Area, Blacks Creek Road, East Boise Port of Entry, Mayfield Road, Simco Road, I-84B/Old U.S. 30 (Exit 90) and Exit 95 in Mountain Home.

ISP and other law enforcement agencies will monitor traffic throughout the morning and after the ride, which is expected to end at about 12:30 p.m. in Mountain Home.

There also could also be some delays on American Legion Boulevard in Mountain Home when motorcyclists exit Interstate 84 and end their trek at Carl Miller Park, ITD said.