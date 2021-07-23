Three-car crash on I-84 near Caldwell sent four people to hospital, Idaho police say

Four people were taken to hospitals Thursday, including one with potentially life-threatening injuries, after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Caldwell, Idaho State Police said.

Troopers responded to the crash at 12:49 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 23. ISP said they believe an 85-year-old man from Weiser, Idaho, driving a Toyota SUV rear-ended a Dodge van. The van then crashed into a Chevy Suburban, police said.

The 85-year-old man was taken in an air ambulance to a Boise hospital with appeared to be “life-threatening injuries,” police said. The passenger in that vehicle, an 86-year-old woman, was also taken to a hospital, as were both people in the Dodge van, according to an ISP news release.

Both the driver and passenger in the Suburban were treated at the scene and released.

The accident shut down westbound lanes on I-84 for about two hours. Police said they are continuing to investigate.