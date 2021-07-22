Traffic & Transportation
Crash near Caldwell, Middleton closes westbound Interstate 84 lanes, Idaho police say
A crash on Interstate 84 west of Middleton and north of Caldwell has closed westbound lanes at milepost 23 to traffic, according to Idaho State Police.
In a tweet at 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, ISP announced that westbound traffic was “being diverted at exit 25 at this time,” which is the Middleton exit to Idaho 44.
The crash involved three vehicles, according to dispatch. Eastbound traffic is not affected.
