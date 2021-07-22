I-84 crash in Southern Idaho kills 26-year-old Boise man who wasn’t wearing seat belt

Idaho State Police is investigating Wednesday night’s fatal I-84 accident.

A 26-year-old Boise man was killed Wednesday night when he lost control of his Toyota Corolla west of Glenns Ferry on Interstate 84, according to Idaho State Police.

Vincent Toreph was traveling east on I-84 when he drove off the right shoulder, ISP said in a news release. He then overcorrected and rolled his car into the median, with it eventually landing in the westbound lanes at milepost 108. Toreph died at the scene.

ISP investigated the crash at about 10:05 p.m. The westbound lanes were fully blocked for about 15 minutes and partially blocked for another two hours, police said.

Toreph was not wearing a seat belt, ISP said. The crash is under investigation.