Tired of Eagle Road potholes? ITD says repairs are coming, so watch for construction

Eagle Road looking north from East River Valley Street, north of Fairview Avenue, in Meridian. Idaho Transportation will fix road damage on Eagle Road starting Monday, July 19. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Idaho Transportation will begin repairing the potholes and road damage on Eagle Road, between I-84 and Highway 44.

Block after block of potholes on Eagle Road have frustrated Treasure Valley residents for months. ITD said in a news release that it would begin repairing the road Monday, July 19. The work will take three weeks and will be completed during overnight hours, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The repairs involve milling out 4- to 6-foot-wide strips of deteriorated pavement, patching it with fresh asphalt, and re-striping the roadway features. The highway may be reduced to a single travel lane, the transportation department said. Drivers should anticipate lower speeds and short delays to their trips.

Neighboring properties should be prepared to the noise, vibration and light from the work zone.

“We are targeting the worst spots of Eagle Road with this work,” said Dave Dansereau, ITD engineering technician. “It is the same places we made emergency repairs to this winter when the pavement started breaking up. I appreciate the public’s patience while driving through the work zone and driving attentively to keep everyone safe.”

The winter repairs were an interim treatment. ITD said it is developing a project that will repave the entire width of Eagle Road, which is State Highway 55, from I-84 north to State Highway 44, anticipated to be ready for construction in summer 2022.

Idaho Materials and Construction is the prime contractor for the latest repairs, estimated to cost $500,000. For more information, visit ITDproejcts.org/EagleRdRepairs.