Long-awaited I-84 connection across the Treasure Valley gets funding approval

The Idaho Transportation Department plans to begin work to connect Idaho 16 to Interstate 84 next year.

The second phase of the Idaho 16 expansion project includes extending the highway 5 miles from U.S. 20/26 (Chinden Boulevard) to I-84. It also includes an interchange with I-84, connections at Franklin and Ustick roads, and bridges over local roads, canals and railroad tracks, ITD said in a press release.

The complete project will provide a high-speed, north-south route from the Star and Eagle Island State Park areas across the Treasure Valley.

“The Idaho 16 highway corridor is one of the Idaho Transportation Department’s top priorities for addressing growth throughout the Treasure Valley,” ITD said on its project website. “This project will result in the valley’s first north-south expressway from Interstate 84 to (Highway) 44.”

The Idaho Transportation Board approved funding for the project on Wednesday. The money was part of $350 million the Legislature approved for transportation projects.

“The work we have done on the Idaho 16 corridor in the last few years has prepared us to quickly leverage this new funding stream,” ITD Program Manager Amy Schroeder said in a press release. “We have an obligation to the taxpayer to make the most of today’s low interest rates and bring needed transportation investments to Idaho quickly.”

The Idaho 16 extension has been in the works for many years, and it has been a priority for Idaho House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, who lives in Star. Phase 1 of the project was completed in 2014. That phase involved bridging Idaho 16 over the Boise River and connecting U.S. 20/26 to Idaho 44.

The estimated cost of Phase 2 is $170 million. It will be funded using bonds and paid off using sales tax funds approved by the Legislature in 2021, the department said in the press release.

Idaho 16 will operate as a high-speed expressway, with limited access on or off. By 2040, the highway is expected to serve 60,000 motorists each day near the border between Ada and Canyon counties.

The public can learn more about the project during a virtual meeting that runs through June 4 at itdprojects.org/idaho16.