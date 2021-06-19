Head-on collision in Nampa hospitalizes two; one man flown to Salt Lake hospital

A Friday evening collision in Nampa sent two people to the hospital, according to the Idaho State Police.

Just before 6:30 p.m., two drivers crashed head-on after one vehicle crossed the center median on Caldwell Boulevard, near North Canyon Street, police said in a Saturday news release.

Robert Funkhouse, 44, of Boise was driving eastbound when he crossed over the median in a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer, hitting Timothy Coggburn, 63, of Nampa, who was heading westbound in a 2019 Nissan Frontier.

“Neither driver was wearing a seat-belt,” the release said. Both were taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, and Funkhouse was “later transported by air ambulance to University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.”

On Saturday morning, the crash was still under investigation, the release said.