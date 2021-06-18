Idahoan dies after car collides with farm equipment near Marsing

A Melba resident died in a car crash Thursday night south of Marsing in Owyhee County.

Idaho State Police said in a news release police were called to the scene of the crash just before 8:45 p.m. Thursday on Idaho 78.

A man was driving a Toyota Camry westbound and collided head on with a man in a hay swather going eastbound, police said.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, identified by police as James McCoy, 62, died at the scene, police said.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.