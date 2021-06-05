I-84 between Eagle Road, Connector to close early Monday. Here’s why and for how long

Traffic on Interstate 84 between Eagle Road and the Connector will be diverted on Sunday night while construction crews remove safety netting. Idaho Transportation Department

Interstate 84 in West Boise will be closed overnight Sunday into the early-morning hours for utility line construction, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday — just after midnight on Sunday night — the highway will be closed between the Eagle Road exit and the entrance to Interstate 184, known as the Connector.

Crews closed the highway last month so that Idaho Power could replace power lines along Cloverdale Road. Netting was erected over the highway for safety reasons and is now being removed, according to an ITD release.

Work crews also will be removing “part of a damaged overhead sign west of the Cloverdale Overpass,” the release said.

Eastbound traffic during the closure will be diverted to Overland Road at the Eagle Road exit, while westbound traffic will be diverted to Franklin Road at the Cole/Overland and Franklin Road exits.