Meridian intersection at Eagle and Amity roads to close starting Monday

The south Meridian intersection of Eagle Road and Amity Road will close on Monday for much of the summer, according to a release.

Vehicles traveling east or west will be re-routed north to Victory Road or south to Lake Hazel Road, Ada County Highway District said Friday. North and southbound traffic will be re-routed west to Locust Grove Road or east to Cloverdale Road.

The closure, which will last until August 8, is to allow construction crews to expand the intersection’s roundabout.

Residents and businesses will still have access to the two affected streets, but ACHD asks that through traffic “find alternative routes during the closure,” according to the release.

On Wednesday, all traffic along Eagle Road near the intersection will also be moved to the east side while crews pave the west side of the street.