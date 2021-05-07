I-84 to close between Eagle Road, Connector early Monday morning for Idaho Power project

Vehicles traveling on I-84 early on Monday, May 10, will be diverted to East Overland and East Franklin roads. IDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT

Interstate 84 will close between Eagle Road and the I-184 Connector for three hours early Monday morning, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

ITD plans to close the highway from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. — just after midnight Sunday night — to allow Idaho Power crews to work on a project.

Diverted eastbound traffic during the road closure will exit at Eagle Road (Exit 46) to Overland Road and will rejoin the interstate at Cole/Overland Road (Exit 50). Westbound traffic will exit at Cole/Overland and Franklin Road (Exit 1) and rejoin the highway at Eagle Road.

To add power lines to nearby Cloverdale Road, Idaho Power will be erecting a net over the highway for safety reasons, according to an ITD news release Friday. Crews will install the netting while the interstate is shut down.

“ITD recommends the traveling public plan trips around the closure time or anticipate significant delays through the closure area,” according to the release.

The power lines are expected to take 8-10 days to install. A second closure will be scheduled to remove the netting later this month.