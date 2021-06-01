Caldwell resident among 2 Idaho men killed in Sunday car crash near Richfield

A Caldwell man was one of two people killed in a single-car crash on Sunday in Richfield.

Idaho State Police said in a news release Tuesday that troopers were called to the scene of a crash just before 9 p.m. on Sunday on U.S. 26 north of Richfield. Troopers say that a Toyota Corolla with three people inside was heading west when the driver lost control and crashed.

The driver, identified by police as 21-year-old Twin Falls resident Bradley Schepper, died at the scene. Caldwell resident Daniel Steece, 26, died after he was rushed via helicopter to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, according to ISP.

A third person, 19-year-old Julia Kastner of Twin Falls, was flown via helicopter to the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The ISP release did not update Kastner’s condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.