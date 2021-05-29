One lane of U.S. 95 to reopen south of Marsing after crash with possible serious injuries

One lane of U.S. 95 will soon reopen to traffic south of Marsing, according to the Idaho State Police.

In a tweet just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, police announced that a crash had occurred at milepost 14 and closed traffic in both directions. Law enforcement was notified of the crash about 2:20 p.m.

“Troopers continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash that appears to involve serious injuries,” read a police tweet posted about 4:30 p.m.

Police had not released further information about the crash as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Traffic Alert Update: 4:25pm. One lane of traffic will soon be open on Hwy 95 south of Marsing.

