One lane of U.S. 95 to reopen south of Marsing after crash with possible serious injuries
One lane of U.S. 95 will soon reopen to traffic south of Marsing, according to the Idaho State Police.
In a tweet just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, police announced that a crash had occurred at milepost 14 and closed traffic in both directions. Law enforcement was notified of the crash about 2:20 p.m.
“Troopers continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash that appears to involve serious injuries,” read a police tweet posted about 4:30 p.m.
Police had not released further information about the crash as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
This is a breaking news post which will be updated.
