Young Idaho woman killed in early morning crash near Lake Lowell, police say

A young Idaho woman was killed early Wednesday morning near Lake Lowell in a car crash, according to Idaho State Police.

Just after 3:30 a.m., Orquidia Martinez, 19, of Nampa, drove off the right shoulder of Lake Shore Drive and rolled a 2004 Toyota Camry, according to ISP. A passenger, Jacqueline Padron, 18, also of Nampa, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. She died at the scene, police said.

Martinez was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise by ambulance. Police did not report his condition.

Two other passengers in the car — Jose Garcia, 18, of Nampa, and a juvenile — were treated at the scene and released. Lake Shore Drive was closed for about four hours on Wednesday morning while the accident was investigated.

Padron is at least the fourth teenager or juvenile killed in car accidents in the Boise area in recent weeks. Katherine Roe, 19, was killed on May 21 when she drove off the road in Gem County. A baby was killed in early May after a crash near Mountain Home that left three dead, including a Kuna city official. In late April, a juvenile passenger was killed north of Crouch after the driver lost control of an SUV that rolled, according to police.

Like Padron, the juvenile who died in the crash near Crouch was not wearing a seat belt.