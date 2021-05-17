Update: Coroner identifies Boise woman who died after fiery I-84 crash last week

Idaho State Police say the nine-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in West Boise last week has caused a fatality.

A 27-year-old Boise woman who suffered life-threatening injuries during the crash has died, according to a news release from ISP. The woman was identified as Julia Goodwin, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

Goodwin was one of four injured in the crash, which started when a pickup truck hit a tractor-trailer carrying lumber. Eventually seven more vehicles were involved, causing both directions of the interstate to close for several hours last Tuesday.

Three men suffered minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

State Police were called to the scene just after 7:30 a.m. May 11 near the Cloverdale overpass on I-84. Investigators say the crash started in the eastbound lanes when a red pickup made a sudden lane change and hit a semitrailer hauling 65,000 pounds of lumber. The move caused the semi to sideswipe a car before crashing through the concrete median and catching fire. The semitrailer also hit another semi in the westbound lanes, causing that tractor-trailer to jack-knife.

Flying debris from one of the semitrailers hit the roof of a Toyota Camry in the westbound lanes that was driven by Goodwin. Investigators say the impact knocked her out, but her car kept moving and was found nearly a half-mile down the freeway.

Goodwin was rushed to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise just after the crash. The coroner’s office said Goodwin died at around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Her cause of death was not released Monday, as autopsy results are pending.

The crash caused heavy backups for miles, as debris from the wreckage blocked nearly all eight lanes of the interstate. Two lanes in each direction were reopened around noon.

Idaho State Police say the incident is still under investigation. Many Ada County agencies responded to the scene, including police and fire crews from Boise and Meridian, as well as the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Transportation Department and Ada County EMS.