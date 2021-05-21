Idaho State Police: Boise teen killed in car crash Friday morning in Gem County

Idaho State Police say a Boise teen was killed in a car crash early Friday morning in Gem County.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on South Mill Road in Gem County, according to a news release from ISP.

State Police say Katherine Row, a 19-year-old from Boise, was driving south on South Mill Road when the car left the road and hit a commercial belly dump trailer.

Though she was wearing a seat belt, Row died from her injuries at the scene. Her family has been notified by police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and State Police were assisted by the Gem County Sheriff’s Office, the Emmett Police Department, and Gem County Fire and EMS.