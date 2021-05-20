Idaho State Police: U.S. 95 blocked in both directions after car crash north of Homedale

Idaho State Police say a car crash north of Homedale has closed all lanes of U.S. 95.

State Police said in a tweet at around noon Thursday that both northbound and southbound lanes are blocked because of the crash, which took place near milepost 35.5 in Canyon County.

Troopers are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, how many vehicles were involved or whether any injuries were reported. Police don’t know when the road will reopen.

