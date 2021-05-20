Arizona resident in jail after semitrailer crash near Eagle kills Idaho man

An Idaho man is dead and an Arizona man is in jail after a fatal crash near Eagle on Wednesday night.

Cecilio Eliut Camacho-Montoya, 32, was booked into the Ada County Jail at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on felony counts of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched at 8:40 p.m. after reports of a semitrailer hitting a vehicle near the intersection of Idaho 55 and Idaho 44 in northern Ada County, not far from Eagle. When they arrived, deputies found a semi was driving south on Idaho 55 when it reportedly went through a red light and struck a pickup truck headed east on Idaho 44.

The Sheriff’s Office described the force of the crash as “significant,” adding that the semi “split apart” and hit several concrete barriers before it stopped.

Investigators say the driver of the pickup was thrown from his vehicle. The man, a 22-year-old Ada County resident, was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died. The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the man; that will be the responsibility of the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies said that they spoke with Camacho-Montoya, a resident of Arizona, and that he smelled of alcohol. He told deputies he “had a few beers earlier,” according to the release.

Camacho-Montoya failed field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of .22, nearly three times the legal limit, deputies said.

Camacho-Montoya was still in jail Thursday morning and was scheduled for an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.