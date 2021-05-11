All lanes of I-84 closed near Five Mile Tuesday morning after crash, vehicle fire

All lanes of I-84 were still closed around 9 a.m. due to a major crash near Five Mile Road in Boise on Tuesday. smiller@idahostatesman.com

Drivers on Interstate 84 will see major delays during the Tuesday morning commute, as all lanes were closed due to a crash.

Multiple police agencies are at the scene of a crash involving at least two vehicles in the westbound lanes of I-84 near the Five Mile Road overpass and milepost 48, according to tweets from Idaho State Police.

State Police said in a tweet at 7:45 a.m. that at least one of the vehicles involved was on fire.

Traffic backed up in both directions following the crash, causing delays for drivers. State Police are diverting eastbound traffic at Eagle Road, and westbound traffic is being diverted at Franklin Road on Interstate 184 and at Cole and Overland on I-84.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing event and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.