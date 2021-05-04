Head-on collision in Kuna sends two drivers to hospital, briefly closes Idaho 69

A head-on collision on Idaho 69 in Kuna sent both drivers to the hospital and closed the northbound lanes for a couple of hours.

A head-on collision in Kuna closed northbound lanes on North Meridian Road at the intersection with East Deer Flat Road on Tuesday morning, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. The intersection has since reopened.

The crash occurred at around 10 a.m., according to Patrick Orr, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

According to Orr, a pickup truck heading south on North Meridian Road, also known as Idaho 69, “crossed over the middle turn lane and then kept going into oncoming northbound traffic.”

The southbound pickup collided head-on with a larger pickup truck traveling north in the left-turn lane. Both adult male drivers were transported to local hospitals, and the driver of the smaller pickup “appeared to sustain significant injuries in the crash,” Orr said. The Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the crash to its Twitter account.

The north lanes near the intersection were closed for two hours on Tuesday while crews cleared the damage and the Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident. The investigation is ongoing, Orr said.