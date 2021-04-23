You’re driving in Canyon County I-84 construction. Your car breaks down. Now what?

No one likes driving through construction zones, but your morning commute could go from bad to worse if your car breaks down there. The Idaho Transportation Department is trying to address that concern.

ITD is extending its complimentary towing service along Interstate 84 from construction zones Nampa to include areas of the interstate under construction in Caldwell, according to a news release.

The service started in 2019 in Nampa, and tows disabled vehicles in construction zones. Towed cars, trucks or motorcycles are taken to one of four locations just off the roadway where drivers will have to arrange for their vehicle to be moved within 24 hours.

Since it began, 274 vehicles have been towed.

“I-84 is the main commuting and freight route for thousands of drivers in Canyon County,” said ITD project manager Mark Campbell in the news release. “Our goal in funding this service is to keep these drivers moving as safely and efficiently as possible as construction moves west toward Caldwell.”

Safety patrols are on duty Monday to Friday during peak traffic hours from 6 to 9 a.m. and from 3 to 7 p.m. The service is available between Exit 29 — 10th Avenue and City Center — and Exit 33 — Karcher and Midland roads.

Construction recently began along the roadway, and temporary travel lanes are in use on the outside shoulders of I-84 between Caldwell and Nampa.