I-84 will close in Nampa overnight. Here’s when, and how to get around construction

Part of Interstate 84 will be closed overnight in the coming days in Nampa for construction on an overpass, according to an Idaho Transportation Department news release.

Between Franklin Road, exit 29, and Midland Boulevard, exit 33, crews will be working on the Middleton Road overpass from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday and from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the release.

“Crews (will) remove forms under the bridge and place new retaining wall panels for the Middleton Overpass,” read the release.

One direction of traffic will close each night. Sunday night into Monday, eastbound traffic will detour, and Monday night into Tuesday, westbound traffic will. Both detours will take traffic along Nampa-Caldwell Boulevard between the two exits.

The construction is one of the final steps before the new Middleton Road overpass is opened to traffic later this month. Last August, ITD began demolishing the existing overpass to make way for the new one.