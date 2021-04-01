‘Strange’ Middleton traffic stop said to be made by plainclothes Idaho police officer

Middleton Police described an odd traffic stop in a Facebook post this week. csewell@idahostatesman.com

In what authorities said was a “strange” sequence of events, a Treasure Valley resident was pulled over by an unmarked car near Middleton and questioned by a man police say was a law enforcement officer from a “neighboring agency.”

Driving along Idaho 44 in Middleton on Tuesday, the motorist reported being closely tailed by a Jeep for several miles, according to a Middleton Police Department Facebook release. Alarmed, this person deliberately raised a cellphone to their ear, “hoping the other driver would think they were calling the police.”

In response, the citizen heard, over a PA system, the words, “Get off the phone,” and observed “cheap looking” red, white and blue lights on the windshield of the pursuing Jeep, according to Middleton PD.

After pulling over, the motorist reported being questioned about driving under the speed limit by a man not wearing “any patches, badges, embroidery, etc.” After posting a warning to locals about a possible officer impersonator, Middleton police updated the post on Wednesday, saying that the man who made the traffic stop was determined to be a real police officer from a nearby law enforcement agency who was driving an unmarked vehicle.

Middleton police say they have spoken with the officer, who “advised they were wearing a shirt with the agency badge and last name on it and carrying their department issued service weapon.”

The Middleton Police Department refused to disclose the name of this neighboring police agency or the officer, and declined to share any information not found in the press release. Chief Alan Takeuchi handled the case but was said to be unavailable for any comment Thursday.

It’s not known whether the officer tried to issue the motorist any citation.

In general, if residents are unsure whether a vehicle attempting to pull them over is genuine, Middleton police said they recommend calling 911.