Thousands in Boise lost power Friday because of a vehicle crash. Here’s what we know

Thousands of Boise residents were without power Friday morning after a dump truck crashed into a utility pole in Boise.

Outages began at around 9:50 a.m. Friday when the accident occurred in Southeast Boise, according to a spokesperson from Idaho Power.

The crash caused many in Boise and the Treasure Valley to experience a brief power surge or momentary outage, while others had longer outages, Idaho Power said. The surge reached the Boise Bench, North End and beyond. Those in the Statehouse also noticed the surge, as it even interrupted some steaming capabilities during the ongoing legislative session.

Idaho Power estimated that roughly 6,500 customers in Southeast Boise lost power, though most regained it by around 11:30 a.m.

However, as of 1:30 p.m., a spokesman for Idaho Power told the Statesman that about 500 customers were still without power, and it could be 10 p.m. before everyone’s lights are back on. Crews were still working at the scene.

Some schools in the area, such as White Pine Elementary and Timberline High, lost power and phone service, according to tweets from the Boise School District. The Ada County Highway District said in a news release that some traffic signals were out in East Boise.