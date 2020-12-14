Idaho man dead after fatal rollover car crash Sunday just west of Caldwell

An Idaho man is dead following a Sunday evening car crash on a state highway west of Caldwell.

Around 6:36 p.m. Sunday, Idaho State Police were dispatched to a single-car crash along the westbound lanes State Highway 19 near mile marker 17, which is just west of Caldwell, according to a news release from ISP.

Troopers found the driver of a 1995 Ford Ranger was headed west when he lost control of the pickup truck and drove off the right shoulder. The pickup rolled into a drainage ditch.

The driver of the pickup — identified by law enforcement as 62-year-old Marsing resident Santiago Rodriguez Reyna — was taken to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell via ambulance. He later died from his injuries.

State police were still investigating the fatal crash as of Sunday night.

