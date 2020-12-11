One dead after Boise car crash near Overland and Cole roads. Police seeking witnesses

Boise Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place early Friday morning.

At around 6:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cole and Overland roads after reports of a two-vehicle collision, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Police believe the driver of a sedan was leaving a parking lot north of Overland Road when the car was hit by a pickup truck.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital and later died. The driver of the pickup stayed on scene and cooperated with police, according to BPD spokesperson Haley Williams.

Boise detectives and a crash reconstruction team were dispatched to the area, and the investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Friday afternoon, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash to contact investigators. They should call Ada County dispatchers at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677).

Tips can also be left online at www.343COPS.com, or can be left using the “P3 Tips” app on your smartphone.