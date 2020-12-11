KTVB Channel 7 got axed from DirecTV. It’s been 11 days now. Could this be permanent?

If you’re a DirecTV customer in Boise, your blood pressure probably has inched upward since Dec. 1.

That’s when KTVB Channel 7 went dark — taking Sunday Night Football, “The Voice,” “Chicago P.D.” and other NBC programming with it.

Why? A money fight.

It’s all about how much cash AT&T, which owns DirecTV, is willing to fork over to media company Tegna to carry its stations. Tegna owns 64 of them in 51 markets, including KTVB. If it makes you feel any better, DirecTV subscribers across America are grinding their teeth.

We’re approaching two weeks now without Channel 7. This isn’t just annoying anymore. It’s full-on aggravating. Perhaps worrisome.

Is there any chance this could be permanent?

“Unlikely,” says Phillip Swann, editor and publisher of TVAnswerman.com.

If you’re a pay-TV subscriber, you’re used to occasional spats. Especially if you have price-conscious Dish Network, which has been known to play hardball — and even say goodbye to channels.

“AT&T isn’t Dish,” Swann told me in an email today. “They eventually find common ground, even if it takes awhile.”

Naturally, both sides are pointing the finger. KTVB has an FAQ about the situation. Among the options? “Consider switching to a new video provider ...” it suggests, turning the screws on DirecTV.

Anne Bentley, Tegna’s chief communications director, sent me this statement: “We have been and remain dedicated to working around-the-clock to reach a fair, market-based agreement. We have made clear that we are prepared to reach a deal at rates that are competitive with the rates that we have recently agreed to with operators of all sizes. If AT&T is now willing to begin good-faith discussions, we are confident we can get a deal done quickly.”

Meanwhile, AT&T provided its side of the story to media last week: “In the midst of an ongoing pandemic, Tegna is demanding the largest rate increase we have ever seen, and intentionally blacking out its most loyal viewers. We challenge Tegna to return its local stations immediately while we finalize a new agreement and pledge to pay Tegna retroactively whatever higher rates to which we eventually agree. We share our customers’ frustration, appreciate their patience and intend to do all we can to resolve this matter soon.”

Bottom line? This stinks for DirecTV viewers. But there are plenty of motivations on both sides to get this over, Swann said.

What’s the longest he can remember one of these battles lasting?

“Tricky question,” Swann said, “because Dish has been without HBO for 25 months after the two sides couldn’t reach a new deal. Is the dispute ‘lasting’ or is it really over and Dish has no plans to ever add HBO back? Probably the latter.

“In non-Dish disputes, blackouts usually last days or a few weeks at most. On occasion, it could go a few months. But I don’t think this one will. Wouldn’t surprise me to see it end before Sunday.”

NFL fans would be happy. The Steelers (11-1) play the Bills (9-3) on Sunday Night Football.

Cross your fingers, Treasure Valley. Or get that digital antenna installed, so you’re able to receive Channel 7 over the air.