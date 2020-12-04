Idaho Statesman Logo
Idaho police seek driver of stolen truck found down an embankment at Lucky Peak

Idaho State Police says it is seeking information on who was driving a silver Toyota Tundra found down an embankment at Lucky Peak near Boise.
Idaho State Police says it is searching for the driver of a truck found late Thursday afternoon down an embankment at Lucky Peak near Boise.

In a press release, ISP said a witness saw the driver of the silver Toyota Tundra leave Highway 21 near milepost 12, just east of the Lucky Peak dam. The witness called police.

“However, when emergency responders arrived, the driver had fled,” the release stated. “Further investigation revealed the vehicle had previously been reported stolen.”

Now troopers are asking the public’s help that may locate the driver at the time of the crash. Anyone who has additional information on the theft, anyone who saw someone looking for a ride or anyone who noticed someone leaving that area at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday is asked to contact police at 208-846-7550.

ISP is investigating the crash, and the report of the stolen vehicle is part of another, ongoing investigation.

