Idaho police seek driver who hit elderly woman with vehicle, drove away in Nampa

The Nampa Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding a hit-and-run incident on Thursday morning that left an elderly woman with life-threatening injuries.

At 11:37 a.m., police responded to the scene of the crash near the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 12th Street South. Police believe the suspect’s vehicle is a light-colored 2007 Dodge Caliber, and the vehicle will be missing its passenger-side mirror and might have other damage.

According to a news release, the vehicle fled northbound on 11th Avenue after striking the female. The woman was transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information or possible video from the surrounding area is asked to contact Nampa Police officer Angela Phillips at 208-468-5310 or Nampa dispatch at 208-465-2257 option 2. Tips may also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS(2677) or leave a web tip at 343COPS.com.

