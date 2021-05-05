Canyon County
How much does Canyon County pay its employees? Search our new database
Canyon County has about 840 employees as of January, county payroll data show.
The highest-paid employee? Bryan Taylor, the county prosecutor. He made $139,200 a year as of January.
The lowest-paid employees are a part-time kitchen assistant, a part-time landfill caretaker and several court clerks.
The three Canyon County commissioners, who are full time, make $95,891, or $46.10 hourly.
The average county employee makes $24.93 an hour, or $51,857 a year.
See the hourly pay rate for Canyon County employees as of January:
The Statesman obtained this payroll data from the county through a public records request.
