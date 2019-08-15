Boise State picks contractor for baseball field, sets anticipated opening date

Boise State unveils baseball uniforms for 2020 debut The Boise State baseball team returns to action in 2020 after a four-decade hiatus. Here's a look at the uniforms the Broncos will wear. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Boise State baseball team returns to action in 2020 after a four-decade hiatus. Here's a look at the uniforms the Broncos will wear.

Boise State has chosen a contractor for its on-campus baseball stadium, according to school spokesman Greg Hahn.

The school has selected the Gardner Company, which built the Zions Bank building downtown and has been involved in a lot of Treasure Valley development the past 10 years, Hahn said. The school is “shooting” for the stadium to open in March 2021, the second season for the Boise State baseball program, he said.

A design of the field is ongoing. Once the design is completed, the Idaho State Board of Education must give construction approval, Hahn said.

Boise State will play its home games at the Boise Hawks’ Memorial Stadium in 2020, the school announced in March.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chris Schoen, the managing partner of the Hawks’ ownership group, also is managing principal of Greenstone Properties, the developer trying to build a multisport stadium in Boise bordered by Main and 27th streets, and Fairview Avenue and Whitewater Park Boulevard. The proposed stadium would house the Hawks as well as a new United Soccer League franchise, per previous Statesman reporting.

At first the Broncos showed interest in playing there as well. There was a plan for the Hawks and BSU to share a state-of-the-art baseball facility. But in October 2017, Boise State announced that it would not be a part of the stadium project. University leaders opted instead to play games on or near campus.

“There was a real desire to see if we could collaborate, because collaborations between the community and the university are always valuable,” new Boise State President Marlene Tromp told the Statesman in a wide-ranging interview this week. “But we’ve already got student-athletes and coaches here on campus waiting for that facility. And as the timeline extended more and more and more, it was a disservice to our student-athletes who brought to the campus the full expectation that they would get to use a facility here, that they didn’t have a place to play.”

In February, Boise State announced that an on-campus field would not be ready in time for the 2020 season, Boise State’s first varsity baseball season since 1980.