Boise State baseball stadium will not be ready for team’s debut season in 2020

The Boise State baseball team will not play in a new, on-campus stadium in 2020, the athletic department said in a press release Friday.
Boise State announced the revival of its baseball program in April 2017; the 2020 season will be the school’s first varsity baseball season since 1980.
The school said it is still determining where it will play its 2020 home games.
When the university announced that it would drop wrestling to bring back baseball, an on-campus stadium was part of the plan. That plan, however, has taken longer than expected. Though the school secured the last few pieces of land necessary for a proposed stadium in December, it was still in talks with potential developers as of last week, according to Boise State spokesman Greg Hahn.
“Everyone was hoping we would be playing our first season in a new stadium,” head coach Gary Van Tol said in the release. “Unfortunately, that won’t happen, but it’s not going to stop us from building something special that our student-athletes, staff, fans, university and community can be proud of when the gates open.”
Boise State’s proposed on-campus stadium would be located south of Albertsons Stadium, north of Beacon Street between Euclid Avenue and Denver Avenue.
“Having something for the first season was a priority for us, but working through the process has taken more time than anticipated,” athletic director Curt Apsey said in the release.
Former Boise State president Bob Kustra, who made the push to bring back baseball, told the Statesman last week that there was talk early on that it might be necessary to play the first season’s home games at Memorial Stadium (the Boise Hawks’ home) or another venue.
“I think the important thing is, sooner or later, they’re playing on their own campus. If it’s a year delay, that’s not a problem,” Kustra said.
