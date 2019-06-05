Boise State baseball hasn’t played a game, but commit, Eagle grad drafted by Red Sox

BSU Baseball’s ‘Dirty Dozen’ come from near and far to play ball Boise State Baseball's head coach Gary Von Tol explains that his current roster of twelve has players from Meridian to South Korea. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State Baseball's head coach Gary Von Tol explains that his current roster of twelve has players from Meridian to South Korea.

The Boise State baseball team will not play its first game until next February, but it already has something to brag about.

Pitcher Reed Harrington, who signed with the Broncos last December, was drafted in the 20th round Wednesday (617th overall) by the Boston Red Sox. Harrington currently plays for Spokane Community College and is a graduate of Eagle High.

This past season at Spokane, Harrington led the NWAC with 12 saves, striking out 31 and walking just four in 25 2/3 innings. He did not allow a single earned run. As a freshman in 2018, he struck out 28 in 34 innings while posting a 1.32 ERA.

“We’re fired up to add Reed to the back end of our bullpen,” Boise State coach Gary Van Tol said in December. “The bonus is he’s homegrown and coming back to Boise to help us build something special.”

Harrington could sign with the Red Sox and immediately begin his pro career, or he can opt to play for Boise State and be back in the draft pool next year.

The last time a player was drafted out of Boise State was in 1980, which was the final year the Broncos had a varsity team. Pitcher Mark Wright went in the 29th round to the Minnesota Twins. Two football players have since been drafted — Chris Thomas (1992) and Joe Martarano (2014).

The Broncos play their first game Feb. 25, 2020, at Washington. Boise State opens a four-game series with Northern Colorado on Feb. 28 to start an 11-game homestand.