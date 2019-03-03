Boise State picks 5 finalists for school’s president — again. Here’s who made the cut.

After nearly a year and a half of searching, Boise State University is close to finding a new president — again.

On Sunday, the Idaho State Board of Education announced in a news release that the Boise State President Search Screening Committee selected five finalists for the position. Bob Kustra, the university’s previous president, retired at the end of June 2018, and a prior search for his replacement did not yield a successor.

The five finalists are:



▪ Susan E. Borrego, chancellor of the University of Michigan - Flint.

▪ Andrew Marcus, professor of geography and former dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Oregon.

▪ Darren M. Dawson, dean of the College of Engineering at Kansas State University.

▪ Marlene Tromp, provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of California - Santa Cruz.

▪ Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois system.

Each candidate will visit the BSU campus in the coming week. According to Boise State’s website, open forums will be held each day for students, staff, faculty and alumni to meet the candidates.

Faculty and staff can attend a forum from 11 a.m. to noon each day at the Stueckle Sky Center’s Double R Ranch Room; student forums will take place each day from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Alumni and Friends Center, where forums for alumni and community members will take place shortly afterward.

What has happened in the Boise State search for a president

This is the second time finalists have been announced in the search for Kustra’s successor.

Idaho education officials announced a pool of five finalists in April of 2018, but later deemed the initial search unsuccessful. Critics worried the firm tasked with finding Kustra’s replacement did not turn up candidates with appropriate credentials.

In June, longtime BSU faculty member Martin Schimpf was named interim president when it became clear a replacement would not be named before Kustra retired.

A second search was launched last fall, led by Storbeck Pimentel & Associates, the same firm seeking the replacement for University of Idaho’s outgoing president, Chuck Staben. Finalists for the U of I job were announced last week.

The current finalists were chosen from a field of 12 semifinalists interviewed last week, according to the State Board of Education news release. More than 60 candidates applied for the position.

Find more information on each candidate here.