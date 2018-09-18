A second search starts for new BSU president - using the same firm picked for U of I

Storbeck Pimentel & Associates will lead a renewed search to find the next Boise State University president, the Idaho State Board of Education announced Tuesday.
The company, which has offices in Pennsylvania and California, also is doing the search to replace the University of Idaho’s outgoing President Chuck Staben.
The search firm’s managing partner, Alberto Pimentel, will head the effort and lead separate teams for each university’s search. SBOE President Linda Clark will lead the local screening committee that will be made up of board members, Boise State faculty and staff and community members.
Each university independently evaluated and selected Storbeck Pimentel, said board spokesman Mike Keckler.
The first search to replace retired BSU President Bob Kustra was deemed unsuccessful in June, after critics said previous firm AGB Search didn’t find strong enough candidates.
Longtime Boise State faculty member Martin Schimpf is the interim president until the end of the school year.
