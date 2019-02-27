U of I has 5 presidential finalists. Only one has any affiliation with the school.

The Idaho State Board of Education announced Wednesday the five finalists for the presidential search at the University of Idaho.
Of the five candidates, just one, Scott Green, has affiliation with the university, according to a press release from the State Board. Green graduated from U of I and is currently the global chief operating and financial officer of an international law firm, Hogan Lovells.
The four other finalists are:
- Christopher Callahan, the founding dean at Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications, and ASU’s vice provost. Additionally, he is the CEO of the Arizona Public Broadcasting System.
- Diane C. Chase, the executive vice president and provost at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).
- Elizabeth Spiller, the dean of the College of Letters and Sciences at the University of California at Davis.
Paul Tikalsky, the dean at the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology at Oklahoma State University.
More than 50 candidates applied for the position, according to the release. The position came open when it was announced last May that U of I President Chuck Staben’s contract would not be renewed.
Fourteen different athletic boosters wrote a letter to the State Board of Education asking for his removal from office, per previous Statesman reporting.
“We have lost all trust, faith and confidence in President Chuck Staben’s ability to lead the University of ldaho,” the letter read. “His lack of leadership, mismanagement and poor policy decisions have damaged the relationship between the administration of the University of ldaho and its faculty, students, alumni, and the good citizens of the state of ldaho.”
Finalists are in the process of coordinating trips to the campus and the U of I Boise Center next week. There will be public forums and an online portal for interested parties to offer feedback on the candidates.
