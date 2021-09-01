Boise State warns COVID-19 case rate could prompt closures, return to online learning

Boise State University could face a return to online learning if the rate of COVID-19 infections continues to rise, university officials said.

In an email, officials including President Marlene Tromp said it was up to the community to do its part to slow the spread of the virus on campus.

“The fall semester began a week ago and already the number of infections in the campus community is on track to outpace what we experienced last year,” the email said.

Between Aug. 20 and 26, Boise State reported 56 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the most recent data on its dashboard. Students started classes on Aug. 23.

Students who get the virus have also been experiencing more severe symptoms, officials said.

“If campus infection rates continue to increase, we likely will face temporary, rolling closures, which may mean shifting face-to-face classes online or to hybrid mode, suspending or cutting back some campus-based services, delaying or canceling large gatherings, performances and athletic events, and temporarily returning to remote work,” the email said.

Last month, Boise State, along with other public universities in Idaho, said they would be mandating masks to control the spread of the virus. Officials at the university are now urging students to follow public health protocols, including wearing masks, and get vaccinated.

“What happens next is largely within the campus community’s control,” the letter said. “We are counting on you to do your part to keep our campus safe, healthy and open, and to ensure that those who are seriously ill can get the care they need when they need it.”

Idaho has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks as it deals with the far more transmissible delta variant.

The university’s email comes just a day after Gov. Brad Little warned the state about the dire situation at hospitals. As of Tuesday morning, he said, there were only four adult ICU beds available in the state.

“We’ve reached a point in the pandemic we have not been before,” Little said. “Idaho hospitals are beyond constrained. … We’re pulling out all of the stops.”

K-12 schools in the Treasure Valley are also already feeling the impacts of the pandemic. Some schools have had to shut down temporarily, and others have been reconsidering and updating their mask policies.