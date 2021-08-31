Another Idaho school district changes course, mandates masks in the classroom

Another school district in Idaho is changing course and requiring masks for students and staff.

The Caldwell School District’s board on Monday approved a mask mandate in schools through the end of the first quarter on Oct. 14. The requirement, which applies to all indoor activities, will take effect Wednesday.

Jessica Watts, the district’s communication director said athletes playing indoor sports will have to wear masks while on the sidelines, but not while competing.

The board will continue to monitor the spread of the virus in the district throughout the quarter.

In a letter sent to families, the superintendent said the district’s goal was to make sure students could continue going to school in person every day. Superintendent N. Shalene French encouraged parents not to send their kids to school if they are sick or waiting on results from a COVID-19 test.

The policy change comes just about two weeks after students returned to school.

The district had planned to monitor absences at all of its schools, and discuss next steps if those numbers reached 10%. Last week, the district announced masks would be required for about two weeks at Caldwell High School and two elementary schools. The district said the measure was a “precaution.”

Mask mandates have been a subject of controversy for months, with groups of parents on both sides of the issue pushing school districts across the Treasure Valley.

Parents who support mask-optional policies have said they deserve to decide whether their child wears a mask to school and cited the low hospitalization rates for children who get the virus. But parents fighting for a mask mandate have argued masks will help keep students, staff and the community safe, especially those too young to get vaccinated or people who are immunocompromised.

Earlier this month, the Boise School District mandated masks for students and staff when they returned to school.

The West Ada School District last week also passed a mask mandate, but gave parents the option to opt their kids out of the requirement. Nearly one-third of students were excused from the mandate as of last Friday afternoon.

School districts had been hopeful students would be able to remain in school, in person, all year, but some are already feeling the impacts of the pandemic.

Compass Public Charter School announced Monday it would be closing for a week due to “substantial spread” of COVID-19.