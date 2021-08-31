Idaho hospitals are ‘beyond strained’ by COVID-19. Gov. Little deploys National Guard

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little described a “heartbreaking” scene at a hospital intensive care unit he visited Monday evening -- an ICU filled with unvaccinated patients who contracted COVID-19. Two of them were pregnant, and the average age of the patients was 43, Little said. All were struggling to breathe, and health care workers are “exhausted.”

Little on Tuesday announced he will deploy up to 150 National Guard members for short-staffed health care facilities. He also secured another 200 contract workers to be available to the state through a contract with U.S. General Services Administration, and a 20-person Department of Defense response team to be sent to North Idaho, where Little said there’s the greatest need.

“We’ve reached a point in the pandemic we have not been before,” Little said. “We’re pulling out all of the stops.”

Little said only four adult ICU beds were available in the state as of Tuesday morning. The Department of Health and Welfare over the weekend reported 500 patients hospitalized and 160 in the ICU with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 — the most since the pandemic began.

Idaho is on the brink of implementing crisis standards of care, a set of guidelines hospitals use to make difficult decisions about who gets the best treatment to maximize the number of lives saved. A committee of health care professionals and administrators crafted the plan in June 2020 as the state battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hope it’ll be enough,” Little said, to avoid crisis standards of care. But there’s only one real solution, he added.

“We need more Idahoans to choose to receive the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine,” Little said. “It is our ticket out of the pandemic.”