3 people were shot near Idaho Falls. Police search for two persons of interest

Police in East Idaho are searching for two persons of interest after an Idaho Falls shooting left three people injured.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for 32-year-old Marvin Charles Lee McDonald and 22-year-old Hailey Denise Terrisse, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Around noon Sunday, deputies were dispatched after hearing reports of gunshots near the 1200 block of North Moonstone Drive east of Idaho Falls, according to the sheriff’s office. When they arrived, deputies found three people with gunshot wounds who were all rushed to the hospital via ambulance. As of Monday, the conditions of the three were unknown.

Sunday evening, the sheriff’s office published the names and photos of McDonald and Terrisse, labeling them persons of interest in the case.

The two are known to drive a silver 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Idaho plates 8B JL107. Terrisse may be using the last names Heath or McDonald.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Given the nature of the crime, deputies say the two should be considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you or someone you know has information on McDonald or Terrisse’s whereabouts, contact Bonneville County dispatch at 208-529-1200.

You can also leave anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers by calling 208-522-1983 or by going online to www.ifcrime.org.