Nampa police shoot, kill man who allegedly pointed gun at officers. It’s Idaho’s 9th

Police in Nampa have shot and killed a man after he allegedly pulled a gun on officers.

At about 11:55 p.m. Thursday, Nampa police received a report that a man with a gun was walking in the street near Lincoln Avenue and Elder Street, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.

A caller told police the caller was driving in the area when the man pulled a gun and chased the car as it drove away.

Nampa police found the man a few blocks away near Sherman Avenue and Banner Street. Police say the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers. At least one officer fired a gun and struck the man.

Police say the man died at the scene. He had not been publicly identified Friday.

The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting. The task force comprises law enforcement agencies from around the county.

The shooting is Idaho’s ninth fatal police shooting so far in 2021. It’s the third shooting and the second fatal one by Nampa police this year.

On July 7, police tried to pull over Richard Bigby-Garcia before he allegedly pointed a gun at police and fled. Police followed him to his home, and at least one officer later fired at Garcia and struck him. Garcia was taken to a hospital and later booked into the Canyon County jail.

On July 16, Nampa police shot and killed 51-year-old Dawn Simpson in a residential neighborhood after she allegedly tried to flee from officers and fired a gun out of her car toward officers.

Earlier this month, the family of Leonel Salinas — who was shot and killed by Nampa officers after stabbing an officers during a traffic stop on Dec. 18 — filed a tort claim against the city saying officers used excessive force and were not properly trained.

