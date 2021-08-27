A Meridian attorney was killed in a parking lot. This TV special revisits the case.

In this file photo, prosecutors, defense lawyers and police detectives gather at the scene of Emmett Corrigan’s death in the parking lot of a Walgreens at Linder and McMillan roads in Meridian in 2012. The jury in the murder trial of Robert Hall visited the location to get a description of the scene. doswald@idahostatesman.com

A decade after a Meridian attorney was gunned down in a Walgreens parking lot, a national TV special is revisiting the Idaho case this weekend.

The killing of Emmett Corrigan, a 30-year-old shot and killed by Robert Hall in March 2011, will be the focus of an hourlong special airing at 10 p.m. Sunday on HLN.

The special is the season premiere of the documentary series “Sex and Murder,” which details cases involving “dirty secrets, scandalous sex affairs, online sex addictions, jealousy and stunning twisted fantasies when looking for motives for murder,” according to HLN.

Among those interviewed for the show are Ashlee Birk, Corrigan’s wife at that time; and members of the Meridian Police Department who investigated the shooting. Birk told HLN that she was begging Corrigan to stay home with her shortly before his killing.

Birk, who had five children with Corrigan, gave HLN over 10 hours of home videos, according to the network. A trailer for the program shows HLN also obtained the 911 calls, crime scene photos and police recordings of witness interviews.

On March 11, 2011, Hall shot Corrigan twice in the parking lot of a Walgreens located at 4850 N. Linder Road, according to Idaho Statesman archives. Investigators found that Corrigan was having an affair with Hall’s wife — Kandi Hall — who worked at Corrigan’s law firm.

Previous Statesman reporting and police records indicated that Robert Hall talked with Kandi and Corrigan over the phone, and Kandi said they were on their way back to the Walgreens. Robert Hall grabbed a handgun and drove to the store to wait.

Corrigan and Kandi Hall arrived, and Corrigan and Robert Hall quickly began to argue. According to her testimony at her husband’s trial, Kandi Hall turned her back on the two for a moment, and then heard three gunshots — two quick pops, then a pause, then another shot. She turned around and saw both men on the ground.

Police found that Corrigan was shot in the head and chest, and he died at the scene. Robert Hall had a nonlethal gunshot wound to his head, which police believed to be an attempt at taking his own life, according to previous Statesman articles. Robert Hall, then a civilian employee for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested days after.

Birk, Robert Hall and Kandi Hall all testified at the trial, which took place in October 2012.

Despite his testimony that he did not recall the events leading to Corrigan’s death, Robert Hall was convicted of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to a fixed term of 17.5 years in prison, with his maximum potential prison time being 30 years.

He appealed his case in 2015, arguing that the court had failed to properly instruct the jury on several points, including on the possibility that he shot Corrigan in self-defense. Idaho’s appeals court unanimously upheld his conviction in October 2015. A further appeal to the Idaho Supreme Court also failed, as justices unanimously upheld his conviction in November 2016.

As of Friday, Robert Hall is still in custody at an Idaho prison south of Boise. He is eligible for parole on Aug. 24, 2028, according to online prison records.

Kandi Hall was arrested in May 2011, just two months after the fatal shooting, after police investigated her for the alleged embezzlement of $32,000 from her former boss — a different, Boise-based attorney. Kandi Hall pleaded guilty to grand theft and was sentenced to a maximum of 14 years in prison, but was placed in a rider program and then released in June 2014. She is on probation until 2026.

Birk — who remarried and has since become an advocate for survivors of trauma — later appeared on Dr. Phil’s TV show with Kandi Hall in 2015.