Man killed in Boise’s West End after police shooting Saturday morning

A man was killed by Boise Police early Saturday morning after officers responded to a report that a person was squatting on a property in the city’s West End. Getty Images

A man is dead after he was shot by police in Boise’s West End neighborhood early Saturday, according to the Boise Police Department.

About 1:20 a.m., two Boise police officers responded to a property on North 21st Street near West Pleasanton Avenue after receiving a report that a person had been trespassing and squatting there “for a couple of nights in an enclosed area,” according to a police news release.

The two officers looked for the man in an alley, the release said, and announced themselves as police as they approached him.

“The suspect was laying on the ground and as officers asked him to show his hands, the suspect produced what appeared to be a handgun, pointing it toward officers,” the release said. “Officers gave quick commands to drop the gun and were forced to respond to what they believed was an immediate threat to their life.”

The officers called for Ada County Paramedics, but the person was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The man has not been identified, but a spokesperson for the department, Haley Williams, confirmed it was a man.

According to the release, one of the officers was injured in the incident with a “superficial wound.” The names of the officers involved have not been released.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, which is run by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, will investigate the shooting, the release said. BPD will also conduct its own investigation, as will the city of Boise Office of Police Accountability.

The early-morning incident is the first fatal shooting by Boise Police this year, and the third officer-involved shooting the department has reported in four weeks, according to Idaho Statesman records.

This year marks the first time since 2018 that the Police Department has had multiple shootings in one year.

The most shootings in any year since 2010 came in 2016, when there were five. There were two in 2015, three in 2017, and two in 2018, according to BPD data provided in response to a Statesman public records request.

Saturday’s shooting is also the fifth police shooting in the Treasure Valley since the end of June, and the third fatal one this year. So far in 2021, there have been seven fatal police shootings in Idaho, according to Statesman records.