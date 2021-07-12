Driver who allegedly rammed Boise police car shot by officers. It’s the 3rd in 3 weeks

For the second time in three weeks, at least one Boise police officer shot a person, this time after a moving van allegedly rammed a police car multiple times.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 7000 block of Overland Road after hearing reports of a reckless driver and possible driving under the Influence in a moving van, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Callers reported the van was damaged and was possibly in a crash.

Police learned that the van was reported as stolen, and officers tried to pull over the vehicle. The person driving allegedly swerved toward police cars while trying to drive away. Officers started a pursuit, but ended the chase due to the “high rate of speed, reckless driving behavior, and potential danger to surrounding vehicles.” The van was later seen driving in the 10000 of Riley Court, a residential street in West Boise.

As police tried to stop the driver, officers reported over radios that the van rammed a police car multiple times.

Exact details of what caused police to shoot are not known to the public. The department stated in the news release: “As officers attempted to take the suspect into custody an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

The news release does not say how many officers fired their guns, or what potentially caused officers to shoot. The extent of the driver’s injuries also is not known.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say the driver will likely be facing multiple felony charges.

At least one officer during the incident was wearing a body camera and recording. BPD says the body camera video will be reviewed during the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force investigation. The Meridian Police Department will lead that investigation.

This shooting is the third in the Treasure Valley in just over three weeks and is the second for Boise police in that time frame.

On June 27, Boise police officers shot Mohamud Hassan Mkoma, a Black African man. Little details of the shooting have been released to the public, but details released conflict with Mkoma’s family has told the Statesman.

Last week, police in Nampa shot a man inside his home after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers. Multiple officers fired their guns at Richard Bigby-Garcia, who was taken to a nearby hospital before being released and booked into the Canyon County jail.