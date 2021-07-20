Ada coroner identifies Idaho woman shot, killed by Nampa police officers last week

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman shot and killed by police officers in Nampa last week.

In a news release Tuesday, the coroner said 51-year-old Nampa resident Dawn Simpson died from a gunshot wound at around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

According to the Nampa Police Department, officers were called to a reported trespassing Friday and found Simpson parked in the driveway of a home in the 3800 block of Teakwood Drive in Nampa.

Officers approached the car and told Simpson to get out, but she would not. When an officer opened a door to the vehicle, she allegedly drove away and hit a patrol car in the process. Police followed her a few blocks before confronting her in the 500 block of Mulberry Loop.

According to police, Simpson pointed a gun at police and fired the weapon. Officers returned fire and struck her.

Simpson was rushed to the Boise hospital and died in its emergency department, according to the coroner’s office.

Four officers with the Nampa Police Department were placed on leave in connection with the shooting, according to Nampa Lt. Eric Skoglund. The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting, with Idaho State Police serving as the lead agency.

It was the fourth police shooting in the Treasure Valley in four weeks, and the second for Nampa police in that time frame.