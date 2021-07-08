Nampa police say they shot man after he pointed rifle at officers.  He’s now in jail

Police tape. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nampa police officers shot a man inside his Nampa home after he allegedly pointed a rifle at officers and threatened to shoot, police say.

The man, Richard Bigby-Garcia, has been released from the hospital and booked into the Canyon County jail, according to a news release Thursday from the Nampa Police Department.

At around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Nampa officer tried to pull over a car near West Roosevelt Avenue and Pine Street. The department alleges that the driver “pointed a rifle at the officer” and tried to evade police.

Police chased the car to a home in the 500 block of East Washington Avenue, where the driver plowed through a fence. Police said the home is Garcia’s. The man left the car and ran into the home, allegedly threatening police in the process.

Garcia allegedly came to a door with a gun and threatened officers, who told him to drop the gun.

“The subject then moved to an upstairs window still in possession of the firearm,” the news release said. “Officers on scene discharged their firearms, striking the subject.”

Garcia was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. After he was released from the hospital Thursday morning, he was booked into the jail. Online records show he was in custody as of 10:30 a.m.

Joe Decker, a public information officer for Canyon County, told the Statesman in an email that multiple officers fired their weapons during the incident. All have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is a standard practice for police departments after a shooting.

Decker said there is body camera footage of the shooting that is being processed as evidence. Canyon County’s Critical Incident Task Force will investigate the shooting.

The shooting came just a little more than a week after Boise police officers shot Mohamud Hassan Mkoma, a Black African man, on June 27. That shooting has prompted calls for more transparency, as police have released few details about it.